BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department will host its annual Halloween event this week.

The “Spooktacular Halloween Bash” is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Brownsville Sports Park, according to a post from the Brownsville Police Department.

“We encourage everyone in the community to come out and join us for candy, music, food and door prizes,” the post stated.

The event will be free, and attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.