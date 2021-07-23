Brownsville PD to host back-to-school backpack giveaway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department will be hosting a school supply drive-thru giveaway Saturday.

Brownsville PD has partnered with the Driscoll Health Plan, BCFS Health and Human Services, and Brownsville Independent School District to provide school supplies to the community.

The event will take place on July 31 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be located at the Brownsville Sports Park (1000 Sports Park Blvd.)

Distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Students must be present to receive a backpack and supplies.

