BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is preparing for their 20th annual Christmas toy drive BBQ fundraiser.

According to a Facebook post by Brownsville PD, the fundraiser will begin at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Brownsville Police Department, located at 3500 W. Alton Gloor.

The plate will include a BBQ chicken quarter leg, rice, beans and bread. All proceeds will contribute to the Brownsville Police Department Christmas for Kids Toy Drive, as stated in the post.

Tickets are on sale at the Brownsville main station, located at 600 E. Jackson St. For more information, contact Officer Cazares at (956) 572-3882 or Officer Rico at (956) 466-8941.