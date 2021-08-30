Brownsville PD to hold its last ‘Coffee with a Cop’ for 2021

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department will hold its last ‘Coffee with a Cop’ for this year on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Central Blvd.

According to Officer Martin Sandoval, several officers including the chief and his command staff will be in attendance.

Sandoval added all officers are willing to discuss any questions, concerns, or suggestions the community may have on the city and the police department.

“We’re here to help you,” said Sandoval. “You come and tell us and you ask us and you inform us of what’s going on so that way between the both of us: the community and the police department, we make the city better.”

Sandoval said the police officers want the community to feel safe and welcome, so he encourages those who come to initiate the conversation.

Sandoval told ValleyCentral the community acts as the eyes and ears when police aren’t around. It opens dialogue and allows officers to get a better understanding of what’s going on in the community.

He said this also helps with crime-stopping and neighborhood interactions.

“We’d love to hear from them to see what’s happening, what’s going on in their neighborhoods,” said Sandoval. “Is there something we can do in your neighborhood to make it better? That’s why we always ask people to come to these events and share that information with us.”

McDonald’s will provide free coffee during this event.