BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department will hold a news conference following the violent death of eight people outside a migrant shelter Sunday.

The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. near Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road in front of the Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and the homeless.

Brownsville Police Investigator Martin Sandoval said seven victims died at the scene and another 10 victims were taken to area hospitals. Sunday evening an eighth person died.

Officials say the driver of the SUV was arrested on charges of reckless driving. Sandoval said more charges will likely be filed.

Police say the driver has been uncooperative and has given several different names.