BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a a person of interest after a snow cone stand was burglarized in Brownsville.

Police on Monday released a photo of a man they identified as “a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a building.”

Police said the alleged burglary happened Oct. 24 at 21 Palm Boulevard.

“The subject broke the window and made entry into the snow cone stand,” police said in an online post Monday.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward.