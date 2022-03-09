BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of a interest in a burglary of a motor vehicle.

According to a post by Brownsville PD, the burglary occurred on March 6 at the 900 block of E. Jackson Street.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking into a parking lot before entering the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477), or by using the P3 mobile app.

All calls remain anonymous, the post stated.