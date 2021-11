BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a theft of a motor vehicle.

The individual was captured on surveillance footage crossing a 2012 Toyota Prius into Mexico, according to a post on the Brownsville Police Department website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – TIPS (8477).

The information provided could result in a cash reward, according to the post.