HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person of interest in a vehicle theft case.

A 2020 gray Nissan Sentra was taken from the 2700 block of North Frontage Road on July 10, 2022.

Surveillance footage from the Gateway International Bridge captured an image of the subject.

Anyone with information on the subject or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by calling 956-546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous.