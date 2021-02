BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for a person of interest in an aggravated robbery investigation.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department)

The incident took place on Feb. 21, 2021, at a business located on the 800 block of N. Expressway 77, said officials.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject or whereabouts is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stopper at (956) 546-8477 or submit a tip online.