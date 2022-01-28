BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department seeking the whereabouts of a man in connection to a theft from a nursing home.

Jose Juan Sierra, 40, is a person of interest connected to theft from Fox Hollow Nursing Home. He is a former employee of the nursing home.

After being terminated, Sierra refused to return company instruments and has avoided contact with his ex-employer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sierra is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-TIPS (8477).

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward.