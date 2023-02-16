BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a Chevrolet Silverado.

A post on social media from the department revealed the profile of a man that police suspect was involved in the car theft. The man is accused of taking a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado from the 2100 block of East 20th Street in August, police said.

Brownsville PD

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.