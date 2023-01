BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for a man suspected of an attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, police say.

The incident occurred Dec. 29 at the 1300 block of Sunshine Road. Police obtained video surveillance of the man trying to make entry into a parked vehicle at night.

Those with information on the identity or location of the man in the video are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.