Brownsville PD search for suspect that injured gas station worker during robbery

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a Stripers robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at the Stripes near the intersection of Alton Gloor Boulevard and Stagecoach Trail on June 29.

Police say the man forcefully took items from the gas station and injured an employee in the process.

In the photo provided by police, the man is seen wearing a peach-colored shirt, a white hat, and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.