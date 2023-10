BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for several motor vehicle thefts.

Efrain Barrientos has been identified as the suspect in several motor vehicle thefts and has warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Barrientos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip.