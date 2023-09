BROWNSVILLE Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for two persons of interest in a stolen car case.

Authorities responded to the 4200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard in reference to a car burglary.

Police later obtained surveillance footage near the scene of a woman and a man.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the persons of interest is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).