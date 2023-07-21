BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest linked to a theft.

The incident occurred on July 15 at the 100 block of Shary Road, where the man was caught on surveillance video by the business, police said.

He was wearing a navy blue shirt with white lettering, black pants, and sneakers, according to the post.

Anyone with information or whereabouts of the man is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 TIPS (8477).