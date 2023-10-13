BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest linked to a theft.

On Aug. 30, authorities responded to the 5400 block of Autumn Mist Lane regarding a theft.

(source: Brownsville Police Department press release)

Brownsville PD told ValleyCentral, that the man was paid to fix a washing machine.

He told the victim he needed money to get the parts to fix the machine as well as take it with him to repair it.

According to investigators, he said the job would take three days but it has now been several months since the interaction. He has also avoided the victim’s calls ever since.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).