BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest accused of stealing up to $600 in goods at an H-E-B.

Source: Brownsville Police Department press release

The incident occurred on Oct. 21 at an H-E-B located at 2155 Paredes Line Road, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

The man took several items valued up to $600 and exited the store without paying, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.