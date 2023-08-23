BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man and woman wanted for credit card abuse.

Investigators are asking for tips regarding the man and woman’s identity or whereabouts.

On a store security camera, the couple are seen walking in an aisle. Both were wearing face masks and t-shirts.

The man appears to be medium built with short dark hair. The woman is slightly shorter and heavy set with reddish hair.

Anyone with information on the two pictured above is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip online.