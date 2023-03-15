BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man caught on camera strolling away with a lawn mower is wanted by Brownsville police.

The victim’s Ring camera captured the theft on video. On March 7, a man in a white shirt and red shorts is seen walking up to the front door of a residence at the 2800 block of Sandia Street and taking a gallon of gasoline and a lawnmower without hesitation.

The lawnmower is described as a red Craftsman. No loading car is seen in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.