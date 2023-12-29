BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for two people of interest who were caught on tape destroying surveillance cameras at a car was.

Source: Brownsville Police Department

The incident occurred on Nov. 3 at a car wash at the 700 block of Paredes Line Road.

The two people were caught on camera entering the carwash and destroying the surveillance cameras, investigators said.

They face charges of criminal mischief.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).