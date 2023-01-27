BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man allegedly caught on camera trying to steal a car part before giving up in the middle of the job is wanted by the Brownsville Police Department.

On Friday, Brownsville police posted a video of the man in an apparent attempt to steal the car part from a truck parked at a home in Brownsville. In the video, a man in a blue hoodie, cap and face mask is seen struggling to remove a car part from the grill of the truck.

After a short struggle, the man eventually gives up and runs away.

Moments later, a white truck is seen driving off in the same direction that the man fled.

The attempted theft occurred Jan. 14, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this man is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.