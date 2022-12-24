BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas.

Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city.

The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department by posting videos with updates on where the Grinch was last seen.

The Grinch was spotted in various areas such as UTRGV, the Welcome to Historic Brownsville sign off the expressway and most recently in Southmost.

With the help of Blue Santa, Brownsville PD was able to capture the Grinch on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Straight out of Whoville, to the streets and now back behind bars, the mean one was unsuccessful in stealing anyone’s Christmas cheer this year.