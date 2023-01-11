BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Catalytic converter theft is skyrocketing across the nation and one Valley police department is taking extra steps to protect residents’ vehicles.

The Brownsville Police Department is starting a program to log residents’ catalytic converter into their system by imprinting a serial number.

If a vehicle’s catalytic converter is stolen and turns up in a scrap yard, police can track where it came from.

The program is free of charge to Brownsville residents.

People who wish to participate will need to register at the Brownsville police information booth.

Police will start imprinting the catalytic converters on Friday of the first 10 vehicles of people who registered for the program.

“It’s very important to bring them in, because these are thefts that have been going on in the Valley and up north in Texas. And it’s rising. Luckily, here in Brownsville, it hasn’t been so much of a big theft. But before we get to that point, we want to take all the actions to prevent it,” said Martin Sandoval, Public Information Officer Brownsville Police.

Police say if your catalytic converter is stolen with the serial number, they will be able to track where its location and find out the suspect who stole it, proceeding with an investigation and arrest.

Participants will need to sign a waiver of liability ahead of the imprinting process.

Owners of the vehicles will need to provide a valid driver’s license, registration and proof of address.