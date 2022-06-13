BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity and whereabouts of two male subjects.

According to police, the males are persons of interest in a burglary of a habitation. They gained entry to a residence by breaking the back door.





The subjects, said police, left in a gold GMC Yukon. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these subjects is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.