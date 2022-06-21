HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject involved in a vehicle theft.

The vehicle theft that occurred at the 200 block of El Valle on June 12, 2022.

The stolen vehicle is a 2002 white Ford Explorer. Surveillance footage captured a photo of the subject at the B&M Bridge.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the subject are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. All calls remain anonymous.