BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a male.

According to police, the man is a person of interest in a theft and criminal trespass that occurred at the 600 block of East 10th St. The subject took $930 worth of items and caused $100 of damage to the fence.

Person of interest in theft and criminal trespass, photo courtesy: Brownsville PD.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this subject to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at https://www.p3tips.com by downloading the P3 app to any smartphone or by calling (956) 546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.