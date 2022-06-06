BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a semi-truck and its owner.

Photos courtesy: Brownsville PD





Police said the person driving the vehicle is a person of interest in a theft case that occurred at the 5900 block of Padre Island Highway on May 31.

SEE VIDEO HERE

Around 12:40 a.m. a white semi-truck drove into the property and took a trailer. The incident was caught on surveillance footage. The trailer that was taken has a faded CR ENGLAND logo on it.

Police added that the owner of the trailer, Daylin Transportation, is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the trailer and the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the semi-truck and/or the owner is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.