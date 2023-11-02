BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville pastor turned himself in to police for vandalizing muliple buildings, officials say.

Genovevo Izaguirre, a pastor at Mision Divina Church in Brownsville, was charged with five counts of graffiti, according to police.

According to Abril Luna, public information officer with the Brownsville Police Department, the pastor vandalized the Palm Lounge located downtown and other businesses around it.

Police say Izaguirre turned himself in and received a $10,000 bond.