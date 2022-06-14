BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Brownsville Police reported an arrest of a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

According to police Joe Kevin Soto, 22 was taken into custody for the offenses that occurred on June 6.

Authorities said it was around 9:10 p.m. when the Brownsville Police Patrol Division responded to the 400 block of Old Port Isabel in reference to a call of shots fired.

Officers arrived at the location and noticed blood on the scene, according to the news release.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Unit then responded to Valley Regional Medical Center in reference to a male being shot.

Detectives said they spoke to the victim, who claimed that a maroon SUV was trying to crash his vehicle. The victim told police that both vehicles stopped at the 400 block of Old Port Isabel.

Police said the victim got out of his vehicle, and Soto exited the SUV. Soto then shot the victim and attempted to shoot his passenger.

The victim was then taken to the hospital by his passenger, while Soto fled the location. Authorities said that with the victim’s testimony and video surveillance from businesses in the area, they were able to identify the vehicle and the suspect.

Soto was arrested seven days later.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct.

No bond was given on either of the charges.