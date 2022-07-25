HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownville Police Department is searching for a man accused of credit card abuse.

Suspect [Source: Brownsville Police Department]

Detectives with the Brownsville PD are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of attempting to make purchases at several retail stores with a stolen credit card.

On July 10, 2022 the male subject attempted to make purchases at Target and Best Buy.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the subject is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. The information you provide could make you eligible for a cash reward.

All calls remain anonymous.