BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Department responded to an incident that escalated to man threatening police officers and resisting arrest.

Officers made contact with Jesus Herrera, 44, the 1800 block of Ruben M Torres, asking if he was under the influence of alcohol as his speech was slurred.

According to Brownsville PD, Herrera responded by telling officers he wanted his lawyer. As soon as the events unfolded, officers told Herrera he could not drive. Herrera proceeded to walk to his vehicle to leave the scene.

For the safety of the general public, the officers began to take Herrera into custody. Herrera reacted by not allowing the officers to place handcuffs on him, yelling that he was going to kill both officers and kicking around.

Herrera was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division, booked into the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Aug. 14.

The suspect was charged for two counts of Terroristic Threat Against Public Servant, two counts of resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Herrera’s total bond is set at $21,000 and a fine of $200.