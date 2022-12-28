BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police officers arrested a 24-year-old man on Christmas Eve on charges of DWI and other charges.

Roberto Noe Garcia Del Fierro Jr. was charged with DWI, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, hit and run, and accident involving injury, according to police.

Del Fierro was driving a 2023 Gray Chevrolet Tahoe on the turnaround by the northbound Expressway 77/83 and Price Road when the vehicle jumped over the protective median and hit a traffic signal, police said.

Del Fierro continued to drive into the parking lot of 916 N. Expressway 77, where he got out of the vehicle and started to walk away, police said.

A Brownsville police detective in an unmarked unit witnessed the accident and stopped Del Fierro as he was walking.

A witness showed officers a video of Del Fierro getting out of the vehicle with a handgun and then tossing it next to a trash can, according to the police.

Police said that a vehicle matching Del Fierro’s SUV had hit another vehicle, causing injury to the driver at the intersection of Media Luna and the southbound Frontage Road.

Del Fierro was interviewed by officers at the scene and showed signs of intoxication, according to police.

He was taken arrested and taken to the city jail.

According to police, Del Fierro was arraigned Dec. 25 and charged with the following:

Driving While Intoxicated: $ 1,500 Bond

Tampering with Physical Evidence: $ 15,000 Bond

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: $ 2,500 Bond

Hit and Run: $ 500 Bond

Accident involving Injury: $ 55,000 Bond

The bonds totaled $74,500.