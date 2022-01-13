Brownsville PD: Man arrested for taking photos under woman’s skirt

BROWNSVILLE, ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have arrested the “Peeping Tom” they sought after on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police announced they arrested Michael Sykes, 32 after they say he took photos under a woman’s skirt at Walmart on Wednesday.

Brownsville police put out a notice on social media with surveillance footage of Sykes committing the accused act at the store and hoped the public would be able to identify the suspect. Police say this action led to Sykes being identified and later arrested.

Additionally, police say another victim came forward and told authorities that she was also a victim of the same action from Sykes on a different date.

Sykes will be formally arraigned for the charge of Invasive Visual Recording on Friday.