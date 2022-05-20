BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a man on Friday after they say he exposed himself at a business while smoking from a crack pipe.

On Friday around 12 a.m., Brownsville police responded to the 600 block of W Elizabeth in reference to a disturbance.

Witnesses told police that the man, identified as Jesus De La Cruz, 65, unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals at the location. He then started to yell at the witnesses as he was exposing himself, according to police.

De La Cruz was also seen smoking from a pipe, according to police.

Brownsville police arrived on the scene and arrested De La Cruz. During a search, De La Cruz was found with a crack pipe.

De La Cruz is charged with indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He faces a $4 thousand bond for the indecent exposure charge and a $350 fine for the drug paraphernalia charge.