Brownsville PD looking for theft suspects

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for the identity or whereabouts of theft suspects.

The theft occurred on May 22, 2021 at 5955 North Expressway 77 in Brownsville.

The subjects were captured on surveillance selling a Catalytic Converter that was stolen.

Both individuals were driving a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.





Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the individuals are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-TIPS (8477).

All calls will remain anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.