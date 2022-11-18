BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest who they refer to as a “Porch Pirate.”

(Source: Brownsville PD)

The “Porch Pirate” was given his title by police who allege he took a television that was delivered to a residence. According to police, a doorbell camera recorded the alleged theft.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, told ValleyCentral the holiday season is open season for porch thieves.

He said the best way to combat this is to ask that deliveries be left in your mailbox.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by calling (956) 546-8477. Information provided could earn you a cash reward.

All calls remain anonymous.