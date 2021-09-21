Brownsville PD looking for house, truck burglar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for information about a burglary investigation.

The burglary happened on Sept. 15 at a house near the 600 block of Laredo Road.

Police stated that a man entered the house and took the keys to a 1986 Chevrolet C10n. The man then drove away with the red and beige truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-8477.