Brownsville PD looking for house, truck burglar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for information about a burglary investigation.
The burglary happened on Sept. 15 at a house near the 600 block of Laredo Road.
Police stated that a man entered the house and took the keys to a 1986 Chevrolet C10n. The man then drove away with the red and beige truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-8477.
