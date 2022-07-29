BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department kicked off its annual RGV SWAT Challenge on July 27.

The three-day challenge had participants from SWAT Agencies across the Rio Grande Valley.

“A lot of the real-world events that happen, you know, incorporate a lot of the things we do here,” said SWAT team member and investigator with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Estevan Villanueva.

Villanueva is participating in the challenge for the third time and said it is a great way for him to learn about his skills.

“If there’s something that I feel I didn’t do that well here I can go back home and train on it and ultimately it will improve me as a SWAT operator,” he said.

Martin Sandoval, the public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the challenge tests participants’ skills such as sharp shooting and endurance.

“This helps every agency out simply because it becomes a high-stress environment without the danger, and it helps them hone their targets and become very familiar with their weapons, and that way their skills actually get better,” said Sandoval.

He explained that several trophies are involved including Top Cop, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for teams.

Joe Villarreal, the challenge coordinator, and Brownsville SWAT team leader said the event is also a chance to connect with other agencies.

“This is a good opportunity for the teams to get together, network, exchange numbers, find what type of assets they have, what assets they have available. God forbid we have a critical incident kind of like Uvalde, you know who we can contact, who the point of contact is and we can contact them directly for a faster response,” said Villarreal.