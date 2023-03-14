BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police say a suspect who they found dead in a city jail last year died of an overdose.

On Nov. 29, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Edgar Hernandez was found unresponsive in a jail cell during a routine check. He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m., according to police.

The Cameron County Forensic Pathology found the 28-year-old Hernandez died of acute combined cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.

Police say the investigation revealed Hernandez concealed the cocaine and fentanyl to avoid it being found when he was searched.

At the time of his arrest police said, “The male subject was arrested on [Monday], and no force was used to effect the arrest,” wrote Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department. “There are no signs of trauma or suicide.”

The findings were submitted to the Cameron County District Attorney’s office. BPD has closed the investigation.