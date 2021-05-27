Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation in Brownsville.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said deputies, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Brownsville Police Department (BPD) responded to the incident on Wednesday night outside Brownsville city limits.

Officials said the victim was still alive when BPD arrived, but later died.

Texas DPS has taken over the investigation.

