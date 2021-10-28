Brownsville PD hosting Halloween event

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department will host a Halloween event at the Brownsville Sports Park on Friday.

Brownsville PD’s Spooktacular Halloween Bash will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at 1000 Sports Park Blvd.

The event will include raffles, a costume party and an opportunity to get to know local community partners.

Brownsville Metro will also be running a free route for the public. The route will start at La Plaza Terminal, stop at 77 Flea Market, and then head to the Sports Park, according to the release. The bus service will run three buses to secure transportation for the public every 30 minutes. The buses will be available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.