BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 13 Brownsville Police took into custody a man wanted for credit card abuse.

Police said Alan Pham was taken into custody for the charge of Credit Card Abuse, three counts.

Authorities said Pham was identified by a Brownsville Crime Stoppers Tip in reference to a subject who used a stolen Credit Card to make purchases.

Pham was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Saturday, May 14, said authorities.