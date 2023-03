BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an alleged stolen trailer.

According to police, the trailer was taken from the 4700 block of Nile River Circle on Feb. 3. The trailer is black with the words “Load Trail” on the side.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.