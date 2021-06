BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department responded to a call of a body near the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge.

Police responded to the call around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, the Brownsville Fire Department assisted in recovering the body of a man from the water with one of their rafts.

A spokesperson told KVEO that the body was found with no bruising or suspect of foul play. An autopsy was ordered.

Investigation is ongoing.