BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department are teaming up with local and statewide organizations to join the ‘Share the Road’ campaign.

The three-day campaign focuses on sharing tips for bicycle, driving and pedestrian safety.

Starting Wednesday, Brownsville PD will be uploading public safety tips to their Facebook account.

Wednesday’s Facebook post focuses on bicycle tips, followed by driving tips on Thursday. The final day will focus on pedestrian tips.

“What we tell people right now is that if you’re riding a bicycle on the roads to please use the bike lanes, use them accordingly in the direction of traffic,” Martin Sandoval, public information officer with the Brownsville Police Department said.

Brownsville PD emphasizes that cyclists and pedestrians share the same rights and responsibilities as drivers.

“Even though you’re in a bike lane or on the road, you still obligated to follow all traffic rules, you have to stop at red lights, you have to stop at stop signs, you got to make sure you signal your turns, it makes sure that you have lights on your vehicle on your bicycle,” Sandoval said. “Pedestrians, be mindful, look around at everything. And make sure you cross at intersections using crosswalks. That is the very big thing.”

Brownsville PD joins the campaign with the City of Brownsville, Texas Department of Transportation and Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.