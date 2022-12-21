BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being “locked up” for trying to steal Christmas last year, the Grinch is back on the streets to ruin holiday cheer.

As part of the department’s public outreach, the Brownsville Police Department has been doing daily social media updates on its “pursuit” of the Grinch this week.

Straight out of Whoville, the Grinch is back, and the Brownsville police are working tirelessly to get the Dr. Suess character back in custody, according to the story unfolding on social media.

The pursuit and capture of the character has become a Christmas tradition for the department, which has been posting updates on the case online. Most recently, the sly one was able to get past police after a close call by the Welcome to Historic Brownsville sign off the expressway.

He may not have stolen Christmas yet, but he is stealing the spotlight on Facebook.

The posts started Monday with a simple post: “Someone recorded the Grinch.”

In the video, the character is seen near a tree with the border wall in the background.

“It looks like the Grinch got away, and he knows that he is free to steal Christmas,” the department posted with a video set to classic rock music on Tuesday.

Each day since the start of this tale, the department continued to unfold its story.

“The Grinch has been spotted,” the department posted Wednesday with a video. “The Brownsville Police Christmas Enforcement division is on the case.”