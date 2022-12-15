BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for theft of a motor vehicle after they told police their rental vehicle was stolen, according to investigators.

Michelle Gore and Brandon Cantu have arrest warrants on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, police said Thursday.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral the two parked the car near an international bridge and then reported it was stolen.

The car is now in Mexico, Sandoval said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gore and/or Cantu is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by calling (956) 546-8477.