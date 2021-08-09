Brownsville PD asks public’s help to identify burglary suspect

by: ValleyCentral Staff

PHOTO: Screen capture via Brownsville PD Youtube

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man caught on camera taking objects from a vehicle.

the burglary happened last Thursday, in which the person of interest is wearing a light-colored shirt, a light-colored hat, dark-colored pants and appears to have tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or click here.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward, all tips remain anonymous.

